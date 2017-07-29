A look at the headlines right now:

Congress flies its Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent them from joining the BJP: It also accused BJP chief Amit Shah of using ‘money and muscle power’ to lure its legislators. ED attaches YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets worth Rs 149 crore: The agency attached plots that were illegally allotted to the companies of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in Andhra Pradesh. US, South Korea conduct joint missile exercise after North Korea’s latest launch: Pyongyang confirmed the test-fire and said it was a stern warning for the United States. CBDT denies extending the July 31 deadline to file Income Tax Returns: The agency refuted reports and clarified that there was no proposal to push the date. Remains of passengers from an Air India crash found in the French Alps: They could either be of people who died in the 1950 crash or the other in 1966. Militants raid homes of policemen, PDP workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, Pulwama districts: Director General of Police SP Vaid said this showed their frustration at anti-militancy operations. You used worse abuses than a mere crook for Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani tells Arvind Kejriwal: The senior lawyer had quit as the Delhi chief minister’s counsel in a defamation case filed against him by the finance minister. India is the world’s third-largest beef exporter, reveals report: In 2016, the country exported 1.56 million tonnes of the meat and is expected to maintain its position on the list till 2026. RJD Youth Front worker Minhaj Khan shot dead in his house in Siwan, Bihar: The police claimed to have defused a live bomb they found outside his house, besides a gallon of petrol. New NGT panel contradicts earlier claim that Art of Living festival had destroyed Yamuna floodplains: The tribunal had set up a committee to come up with an action plan to restore the ecological sensitive area after the foundation was accused of destroying it.