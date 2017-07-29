The big news: Congress flies MLAs out of Gujarat to stop exodus to BJP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The ED attached YSR Congress chief’s assets worth Rs 149 crore, and the US and South Korea held a missile exercise in response to North Korea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress flies its Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru to prevent them from joining the BJP: It also accused BJP chief Amit Shah of using ‘money and muscle power’ to lure its legislators.
- ED attaches YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets worth Rs 149 crore: The agency attached plots that were illegally allotted to the companies of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in Andhra Pradesh.
- US, South Korea conduct joint missile exercise after North Korea’s latest launch: Pyongyang confirmed the test-fire and said it was a stern warning for the United States.
- CBDT denies extending the July 31 deadline to file Income Tax Returns: The agency refuted reports and clarified that there was no proposal to push the date.
- Remains of passengers from an Air India crash found in the French Alps: They could either be of people who died in the 1950 crash or the other in 1966.
- Militants raid homes of policemen, PDP workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, Pulwama districts: Director General of Police SP Vaid said this showed their frustration at anti-militancy operations.
- You used worse abuses than a mere crook for Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani tells Arvind Kejriwal: The senior lawyer had quit as the Delhi chief minister’s counsel in a defamation case filed against him by the finance minister.
- India is the world’s third-largest beef exporter, reveals report: In 2016, the country exported 1.56 million tonnes of the meat and is expected to maintain its position on the list till 2026.
- RJD Youth Front worker Minhaj Khan shot dead in his house in Siwan, Bihar: The police claimed to have defused a live bomb they found outside his house, besides a gallon of petrol.
- New NGT panel contradicts earlier claim that Art of Living festival had destroyed Yamuna floodplains: The tribunal had set up a committee to come up with an action plan to restore the ecological sensitive area after the foundation was accused of destroying it.