Two MLCs from the Samajwadi Party – Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh – resigned from the party on Saturday, adding to the Opposition’s problems in Uttar Pradesh. Another UP MLC, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s Jaiveer Singh, has also quit.

Nawab indicated that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party if he is invited. “The BJP is doing good work and PM Modi has given a good slogan of ‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’,” he said, according to ANI. He also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and said, “At least, there has not been any scam yet”. Nawab also questioned how Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav can be with the people when he is not even with his own father. Nawab further indicated that many more may soon resign from the party.

The timing of these resignations is curious, several reports said, as BJP chief Amit Shah reached Lucknow on Saturday morning for three days of meetings.