Terrorism is an international threat, which should not be used as a card by some nations that are trying to play games, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, said on Friday.

Akbaruddin was addressing a General Assembly session on United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, when he criticised countries for bolstering terror activities. “We must resist the temptation of buying individual peace for ourselves by striking deals that divert terrorists elsewhere,” PTI quoted Akbaruddin as saying. “It is sad that non-state actors like terrorists think global, while representatives of states only think nationally,” he added.

He also cautioned against double standards used in dealing with terrorism. “Our reaction to terrorism in some geographies is different from others,” he said.

There is an urgent need for introspection to understand where terrorists get their training or finances from, he added. “Where do potential terrorists go for training? How does their financing work? What are we doing to disrupt the eco-systems that promote terror startups?” he said, urging all countries to adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.