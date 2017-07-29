Electric car maker Tesla on Friday rolled out the first 30 of its new Model 3 cars and handed them over to employees who bought them during a ceremony at its factory in Fremont, California. Its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the company received 1,15,000 orders in the 24 hours before the car was unveiled.

The Model 3 sedan, which is priced at $35,000 (approximately Rs 22 lakh), is scheduled to be released in India by the end of 2017 or early 2018. The company has said that the five-seater will be able to travel up to 133 kilometers on a single charge with the capacity to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.

Earlier this month, Musk had said the company will try to manufacture 100 cars by August and more than 1,500 by September. Before the event on Friday, Musk said the early days of production were bound to be a challenge. “We’re going to go through at least six months of manufacturing hell,” Musk was quoted as saying by Reuters.