Pakistan’s Petroleum and Natural resources Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) decided on Saturday, according to multiple news agencies and Dawn. However, there has been no formal announcement yet.

On Friday, the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life because of corruption charges against him and his family in the Panama Papers case. Hours later, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province. His election to the National Assembly seat will be held after the 45-day interim period, during which time Abbasi would hold the office.