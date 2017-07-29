Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented his new Cabinet on Saturday, with 27 additional ministers from the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party and the Lok Janshakti Party. The ministers were sworn in by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Among them are 14 from the JD(U), 11 from BJP and one from the Lok Janshakti Party, PTI reported. One other minister, from the BJP, is yet to be sworn in.

BJP’s Prem Kumar, Nand Kishore Yadav, LJP leader and Ramvilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Paras, and JD(U)’s Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma were among those sworn in on Saturday. The portfolios have not yet been given out, but may be announced later in the day, reports said.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar chief minister on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after he resigned from the post and broke off from his alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sushil Kumar Modi took oath as his deputy. The JD(U) chief assumed office with the support of 132 legislators – 71 MLAs from his own party, 53 from the BJP, two each from the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Lok Janshakti Party, one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha and three Independents.

Later, on Friday, he won the floor test in the Bihar Assembly, with 131 votes in his favour against the Opposition’s 108. Four legislators did not vote.

JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari & Shailesh Kumar and BJP's Vinod Narayan Jha take oath as ministers in #Bihar government. pic.twitter.com/4WzQKqfWep — ANI (@ANI_news) July 29, 2017