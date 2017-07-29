A look at the headlines right now:

New Bihar Cabinet takes oath, 14 from JD(U), 11 from BJP: The portfolios have not been handed out yet, but may be announced later in the day. Petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim PM of Pakistan: On Friday, the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life because of corruption charges. Tesla hands over first 30 Model 3 cars to employee buyers: The car is scheduled to be released in India by the end of 2017 or early 2018. Two Samajwadi Party MLCs resign, may join BJP next: The timing is curious as the saffron party’s president, Amit Shah, reached Lucknow shortly before the resignations, say reports. Sri Lanka signs Rs 6,500-crore deal with China to handle Hambantota port: The agreement was approved despite security concerns. Countries should not use terrorism as a card in their games, India says at the United Nations: Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin also cautioned against the double standards used in reacting to such attacks. India is the world’s third-largest beef exporter, reveals report: In 2016, the country exported 1.56 million tonnes of the meat and is expected to maintain its position on the list till 2026. ED attaches YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets worth Rs 149 crore: The agency attached plots that were illegally allotted to the companies of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in Andhra Pradesh. US, South Korea conduct joint missile exercise after North Korea’s latest launch: Pyongyang confirmed the test-fire and said it was a stern warning for the United States. Remains of passengers from a decades-old Air India crash found in the French Alps: They could either be of people who died in the 1950 crash or in the 1966 one.