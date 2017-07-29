The big news: Nitish Kumar’s Bihar Cabinet gets 27 new ministers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi may be Pakistan’s new interim PM, and electric car maker Tesla rolled out 30 of its new Model 3 vehicles.
A look at the headlines right now:
- New Bihar Cabinet takes oath, 14 from JD(U), 11 from BJP: The portfolios have not been handed out yet, but may be announced later in the day.
- Petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim PM of Pakistan: On Friday, the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life because of corruption charges.
- Tesla hands over first 30 Model 3 cars to employee buyers: The car is scheduled to be released in India by the end of 2017 or early 2018.
- Two Samajwadi Party MLCs resign, may join BJP next: The timing is curious as the saffron party’s president, Amit Shah, reached Lucknow shortly before the resignations, say reports.
- Sri Lanka signs Rs 6,500-crore deal with China to handle Hambantota port: The agreement was approved despite security concerns.
- Countries should not use terrorism as a card in their games, India says at the United Nations: Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin also cautioned against the double standards used in reacting to such attacks.
- India is the world’s third-largest beef exporter, reveals report: In 2016, the country exported 1.56 million tonnes of the meat and is expected to maintain its position on the list till 2026.
- ED attaches YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets worth Rs 149 crore: The agency attached plots that were illegally allotted to the companies of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in Andhra Pradesh.
- US, South Korea conduct joint missile exercise after North Korea’s latest launch: Pyongyang confirmed the test-fire and said it was a stern warning for the United States.
- Remains of passengers from a decades-old Air India crash found in the French Alps: They could either be of people who died in the 1950 crash or in the 1966 one.