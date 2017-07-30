A look at the headlines right now:

Election Commission asks Gujarat’s BJP government to submit a report on Congress’ defection claims: The chief secretary has been directed to submit the document by Sunday, the poll panel’s spokesperson said. Australian police say they thwarted a terror plot to bring down plane, security enhanced at airports: The police raided five properties in Sydney’s Surry Hills, Punchbowl, Wiley Park and Lakemba on Saturday evening and four people were taken into custody. Petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim Pakistani PM: Nawaz Sharif said his brother Shehbaz would become his party’s candidate for prime minister. New Bihar Cabinet takes oath, 14 from JD(U), 11 from BJP: The portfolios have not been handed out yet, but may be announced later in the day. Indo-Pakistan dialogue and anti-terrorism action should be de-linked, says envoy Abdul Basit: Countries should not use terrorism as a card in their games, says India at the United Nations. US, South Korea conduct joint missile exercise after North Korea’s latest launch: Pyongyang confirmed the test-fire and said it was a stern warning for the United States. Sri Lanka signs Rs 6,500-crore deal with China to handle Hambantota port: The agreement was approved despite security concerns. ED attaches YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets worth Rs 149 crore: The agency attached plots that were illegally allotted to the companies of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in Andhra Pradesh. India is the world’s third-largest beef exporter, reveals report: In 2016, the country exported 1.56 million tonnes of the meat and is expected to maintain its position on the list till 2026. CBDT denies extending the July 31 deadline to file Income Tax Returns: The agency refuted reports and clarified that there was no proposal to push the date.