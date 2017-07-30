The big news: EC demands report on Gujarat defections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Australia said it had foiled a terror plot, and Pakistan appointed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi interim prime minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission asks Gujarat’s BJP government to submit a report on Congress’ defection claims: The chief secretary has been directed to submit the document by Sunday, the poll panel’s spokesperson said.
- Australian police say they thwarted a terror plot to bring down plane, security enhanced at airports: The police raided five properties in Sydney’s Surry Hills, Punchbowl, Wiley Park and Lakemba on Saturday evening and four people were taken into custody.
- Petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be interim Pakistani PM: Nawaz Sharif said his brother Shehbaz would become his party’s candidate for prime minister.
- New Bihar Cabinet takes oath, 14 from JD(U), 11 from BJP: The portfolios have not been handed out yet, but may be announced later in the day.
- Indo-Pakistan dialogue and anti-terrorism action should be de-linked, says envoy Abdul Basit: Countries should not use terrorism as a card in their games, says India at the United Nations.
- US, South Korea conduct joint missile exercise after North Korea’s latest launch: Pyongyang confirmed the test-fire and said it was a stern warning for the United States.
- Sri Lanka signs Rs 6,500-crore deal with China to handle Hambantota port: The agreement was approved despite security concerns.
- ED attaches YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets worth Rs 149 crore: The agency attached plots that were illegally allotted to the companies of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad in Andhra Pradesh.
- India is the world’s third-largest beef exporter, reveals report: In 2016, the country exported 1.56 million tonnes of the meat and is expected to maintain its position on the list till 2026.
- CBDT denies extending the July 31 deadline to file Income Tax Returns: The agency refuted reports and clarified that there was no proposal to push the date.