United States President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he was replacing his White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus with retired General John Kelly. Trump’s move came after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information on his personal life to mediapersons, reported Reuters

Trump thanked Priebus for his “service and dedication to his country” on Twitter. “We Accomplished A Lot Together And I Am Proud Of Him,” Trump tweeted. The US president described Kelly as a “great American”.

Scaramucci’s wife has applied for divorce due to his “naked political ambition”, The Independent reported citing sources.

On Thursday, Scaramucci called New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza and questioned him about the source of leaks, Time magazine reported. During the call, he used harsh language against Preibus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, believing them to be the sources of the leaks, reported The New Yorker.

On Saturday, Scaramucci also warned the media to leave his family alone, in a tweet.

The development is the latest in the Trump administration’s reshuffle. Several top officials have resigned or have been replaced since Trump took over as president.

