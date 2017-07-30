A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker from Kerala died at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday after attackers chopped his palm off, reported NDTV on Sunday. Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers were involved in the attack, police said. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party called for a state-wide strike on Sunday to protest against the attack.

Three people have been placed under police custody in connection with the case, ANI reported.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had visited the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences overnight, where Rajesh Edavakode had been admitted.

Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham blamed the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the killing. “The attack was by a gang of men involving CPI(M) activists,” the IGP said. “However, there was a long history of enmity between one of the accused and the victim. We are also probing any angle of political motive.”

Violent political conflict

A spate of violent attacks have been reported recently between the Bharatiya Janata Party-RSS alliance and the ruling CPI(M). The long-standing tension between the CPI(M) and BJP appeared to have escalated on March 2 after RSS’ Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Kundan Chandrawat had placed a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He blamed the Left leader for deaths of RSS and BJP workers in the state. He had been removed from his post after that.

There have been several political murders in Kerala since the Left Democratic Front government came to power in May 2016. Both the RSS and the CPI(M) have blamed each other for the bloodshed.