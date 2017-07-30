Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said collaborative efforts were on to deal with the flood situation in several state. During his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, Modi said state governments, armed forces, National Disaster Relief Force teams, non-governmental organisations were cooperating to provide relief to the victims.

Modi said 24/7 helpline 1078 was helping deal with natural calamities better. “I have asked insurance companies to be alert so that the benefits can reach farmers whose crops are destroyed by the floods,” the prime minister said.

Describing the Goods and Services Tax as a good and simple tax, the prime minister said he had received several queries and compliments about the Goods and Service Tax regime. Modi said he was very happy to receive a letter from a poor person saying that the GST had helped improve his financial situation. Consumer confidence in traders has increased after the rollout of GST, the prime minister claimed.

The month of August is a month of revolution, Modi said and cited several landmark incidents including the Quit India movement. The prime minister said the youth should try and learn more about these incidents.

The prime minister urged citizens to take cues from the revolutionary history asscociated with the month of August to rid India of corruption, divisiveness, litter and other social evils.

Modi invited citizens to send him suggestions about what his Independence Day address should focus on.

Speaking about the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the prime minister urged the public to use eco-friendly idols to help protect the enviroment.

This was the 34th edition of the prime minister’s monthly address.