United States President Donald Trump on Saturday criticised China for not keeping North Korea in check, after Pyongyang tested the second Intercontinental Ballistic Missile that, it claimed, can strike any part of the US, reported CNN.

“Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, [and] yet they do nothing for us with North Korea,” Trump tweeted. “Just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

Meanwhile, China on Saturday condemned the latest North Korean test. “The UN Security Council has clear regulations on North Korea’s launch activities that use ballistic missile technologies,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said in a statement. “China is opposed to North Korea’s launch activities in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and against the will of the international community.” China also asked Pyongyang to “stop taking actions that would escalate tensions” on the Korean Peninsula.

The United States and South Korea on Friday staged a joint missile exercise after North Korea test-fired a missile that may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The exercise used missiles that were fired into “territorial waters of South Korea along the East Coast”, said a US military statement.

North Korea on Saturday had confirmed the launch of the missile, saying it was a stern warning for the US. Experts said the weapon was capable of hitting Los Angeles and other US cities. However, US authorities called the statement an exaggeration.