Kashmir: Security forces kill two suspected militants during an exchange of fire in Pulwama
Security forces killed two suspected militants in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tahab area on Sunday, ANI reported. The operation is underway in Pulwama, officials said.
They had fired at the armed personnel during a cordon and search operation in the region, officials told the publication.
On July 27, armed forces killed three suspected militants during an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector.