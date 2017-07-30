Typhoon Nesat made landfall in Taiwan on Saturday evening leaving at least 81 people injured sill Sunday morning, AFP reported. Taiwan’s weather department said another tropical storm will hit Taiwan on Sunday night. Meanwhile, more than 3,100 people were evacuated from China’s Fujian Province in anticipation of the storm, China’s Xinhua news agency.

In Taiwan, more than 10,000 people were evacuated, largely from the southern region and 1,612 have been relocated to shelters. At least 145 international flights were cancelled and over 5 lakh households experienced power outages, AFP reported.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said the typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 137 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 173 kilometres per hour.

Nesat is expected to strike China’s Fujian on Sunday or Monday. China’s State Oceanic Administration Friday issued the first orange alert this year. According to China’s colour-coded severe weather indicator, red is the most extreme followed by orange, yellow and blue.