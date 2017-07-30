Janata Dal (United) founder and senior leader Sharad Yadav on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party in a tweet, just two days after his party colleague Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s chief minister with BJP support. Sharad Yadav said the BJP had failed to deliver on its promise to crackdown on black money stashed abroad and punishing those involved in the Panama Papers case.

Neither black money slashed abroad returned, one of d main slogans of d ruling party nor anyone caught out of those named in Panama papers. — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) July 30, 2017

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had on Friday claimed that Sharad Yadav was on his side in the political turmoil in Bihar. “Yes, he [Sharad Yadav] called me. He has been in touch and he told us he is with us.”

According to NDTV, Prasad on Saturday also invited Yadav to join his fight against the BJP. “I appeal to Sharad Yadavji who has been our leader... who we consider our leader to come forward and fight the BJP,” the RJD chief said. “Take the lead role in this.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav called the JD(U) founder a champion of social justice and said that Sharad Yadav was angry with Nitish Kumar for allying with the BJP.