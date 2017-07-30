The big news: PM Modi says efforts are on to help flood victims, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP called for a strike in Kerala after an RSS worker died, and security forces killed two militants in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In Mann ki baat, PM Modi says joint efforts on to provide relief to flood victims, praises GST regime: This was the 34th edition of the prime minister’s monthly address.
- RSS worker from Kerala dies after attackers chopped his palm off, BJP calls for state-wide strike: Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the killing.
- Security forces kill two suspected militants during an exchange of fire in Kashmir’s Pulwama: They had fired at the armed personnel during a cordon and search operation, officials said.
- JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav criticises new ally BJP soon after Nitish Kumar takes charge as CM: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday invited Sharad Yadav to join his fight against the BJP.
- Australian police say they thwarted a terror plot to bring down plane, security enhanced at airports: The police raided five properties in Sydney’s Surry Hills, Punchbowl, Wiley Park and Lakemba on Saturday evening and four people were taken into custody.
- Research no longer a compulsory requirement for college teachers seeking promotions, says HRD ministry: Teachers can opt to participate in a community or student-related activity instead, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
- Typhoon Nesat injures at least 81 in Taiwan, another storm on the radar: At least 145 international flights from Taiwan were cancelled and over 5 lakh households experienced power outages.
- Indo-Pakistan dialogue and anti-terrorism action should be de-linked, says envoy Abdul Basit: The outgoing envoy also pitched for the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.
- Armed forces veterans group writes to PM, says it supports protests against targeted violence: Dissent is not treason, it is the essence of democracy, the retired officials said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre, says ideas cannot be ‘killed’, cross-LoC trade cannot be stopped: The chief Minister said she appealed to all political parties to ‘sit together and find a remedy for Kashmir’.