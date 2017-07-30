A look at the headlines right now:

In Mann ki baat, PM Modi says joint efforts on to provide relief to flood victims, praises GST regime: This was the 34th edition of the prime minister’s monthly address. RSS worker from Kerala dies after attackers chopped his palm off, BJP calls for state-wide strike: Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the killing. Security forces kill two suspected militants during an exchange of fire in Kashmir’s Pulwama: They had fired at the armed personnel during a cordon and search operation, officials said. JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav criticises new ally BJP soon after Nitish Kumar takes charge as CM: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday invited Sharad Yadav to join his fight against the BJP. Australian police say they thwarted a terror plot to bring down plane, security enhanced at airports: The police raided five properties in Sydney’s Surry Hills, Punchbowl, Wiley Park and Lakemba on Saturday evening and four people were taken into custody. Research no longer a compulsory requirement for college teachers seeking promotions, says HRD ministry: Teachers can opt to participate in a community or student-related activity instead, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Typhoon Nesat injures at least 81 in Taiwan, another storm on the radar: At least 145 international flights from Taiwan were cancelled and over 5 lakh households experienced power outages. Indo-Pakistan dialogue and anti-terrorism action should be de-linked, says envoy Abdul Basit: The outgoing envoy also pitched for the right to self-determination for Kashmiris. Armed forces veterans group writes to PM, says it supports protests against targeted violence: Dissent is not treason, it is the essence of democracy, the retired officials said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre, says ideas cannot be ‘killed’, cross-LoC trade cannot be stopped: The chief Minister said she appealed to all political parties to ‘sit together and find a remedy for Kashmir’.