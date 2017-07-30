The Indian Coast Guard has recovered approximately 1,500 kg of heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off the Gujarat coast, PTI reported on Sunday. Eight crew members of the merchant vessel, all Indians, have been arrested. It is believed to be the single largest haul of narcotics till date.

The heroin was being sneaked into the country from Iran and was on its way to Alang town in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, an unidentified official told News18. The case is currently being investigated by the Indian Coast Guard, along with the Intelligence Bureau, the Indian Navy, and other agencies.

The Coast Guard ships – Samudra Pavak and Ankit – had intercepted the merchant vessel based on intelligence inputs. “The search operation for the suspected vessel at sea was commenced by the ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard on July 27,” the statement said, according to News18.

The vessel was apprehended on Saturday after continuous surveillance by the Coast Guard. The statement further said that the apprehended ship was brought to Porbandar on Sunday.