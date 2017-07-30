Twenty-nine Indian cities and towns are highly vulnerable to earthquakes as they fall under severe and very severe seismic zones, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The centre works under the India Meteorological Department and records earthquakes in different parts of the country.

The Bureau of Indian Standards classifies various regions of the country into zones II to V, taking into account the earthquake records and tectonic activities. While zone II is considered to be the least seismically active and a low damage risk zone, Zone V is considered to be the highest damage risk zone.

National Capital Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir are categorised under Zone IV. The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, Northeastern cities, parts of Bihar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among the regions that fall under Zone V. Together, these cities and towns have a population of more than three crore, reported PTI.