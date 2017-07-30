The National Investigation Agency on Sunday conducted raids across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its investigation into the alleged militancy funding. The agency questioned businessman Devinder Singh Behl, who was allegedly a member of the Hurriyat’s legal cell till 2008, during the raids at his premises, reported ANI.

Behl is suspected to be involved in channelising funds to separatist leaders from Pakistan. He is also believed to be close to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, according to IANS.

Meanwhile, the NIA also issued summon to Geelani’s second son Naseem who heads the separatist outfit Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He has been asked appear before the agency on Wednesday.

The NIA had arrested seven Kashmiri separatists, including Hurriyat leader Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah on July 24. The others taken into custody were Ayaz Akbar, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Naeem Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam and Bitta Karatay. The agency had carried out raids across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in June in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan.