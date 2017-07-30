The United States on Sunday flew two supersonic bombers over the ocean peninsula after Pyongyang tested the second Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Reuters reported. The B-1B bombers were accompanied by South Korean fighter jets that conducted the bilateral mission for almost 10 hours.

The fighter jets conducted intercept and formation drills during the mission. The US Pacific Air Forces said the mission was in response to consecutive ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang. “North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,” Pacific Air Forces Commander General Terrence J O’Shaughnessy said, according to AP. “If called upon, we are ready to respond with rapid, lethal and overwhelming force at a time and place of our choosing.”

The news of the mission comes after United States President Donald Trump criticised China for not keeping North Korea in check over the missile tests. North Korea on Saturday had confirmed the launch of the missile, saying it was a stern warning for the US. Experts said the weapon was capable of hitting Los Angeles and other US cities. However, US authorities called the statement an exaggeration.

“Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, [and] yet they do nothing for us with North Korea,” Trump tweeted. “Just talk. We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!”

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017