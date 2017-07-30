A look at the headlines right now:

BJP offered Rs 15 crore to our MLAs, says Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil: The party had flown its 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru on Friday. NIA questions businessman who is believed to be close to separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani: Devinder Singh Behl is suspected to be involved in channelising funds from Pakistan. US flies two bombers over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang’s ballistic missile test: The 10-hour mission saw the fighter jets conducting formation and intercept drills. Coast Guard seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kg heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off Gujarat coast: It is believed to be the single largest haul of narcotics till date. Chinese President Xi Jinping says People’s Liberation Army can defeat all ‘invading enemies’: He made the comments while addressing a military parade to mark the PLA’s 90th anniversary in Inner Mongolia. RJD to move court within a week against new Bihar government, says party spokesperson: Manoj Jha said the governor’s decision to invite Nitish Kumar to form the government with the BJP was a violation of a Supreme Court judgement. After a negative CAG report, Railways plans to introduce designer blankets in AC coaches: Currently, a trial run of these new washable blankets is being carried out in the Central Railway zone. Philippines mayor, accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of illegal drugs trade, shot dead: The police said they were attacked first by Reynaldo Parojinog’s security guards when they reached his residence to carry out raids. Union minister Maneka Gandhi suggests legalising marijuana for medical purposes: The minister for women and child development said the psychoactive drug was useful in treating cancer. Around 29 Indian cities, towns highly vulnerable to earthquakes, says National Centre for Seismology: The regions have been put under category IV and V that are considered to be severe and very severe seismic zones.