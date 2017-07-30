The big news: Congress says BJP offered Rs 15 crore to its Gujarat MLAs, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The NIA questioned a businessman allegedly linked to separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, and the US flew two bombers over the Korean Peninsula.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP offered Rs 15 crore to our MLAs, says Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil: The party had flown its 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru on Friday.
- NIA questions businessman who is believed to be close to separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani: Devinder Singh Behl is suspected to be involved in channelising funds from Pakistan.
- US flies two bombers over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang’s ballistic missile test: The 10-hour mission saw the fighter jets conducting formation and intercept drills.
- Coast Guard seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kg heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off Gujarat coast: It is believed to be the single largest haul of narcotics till date.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping says People’s Liberation Army can defeat all ‘invading enemies’: He made the comments while addressing a military parade to mark the PLA’s 90th anniversary in Inner Mongolia.
- RJD to move court within a week against new Bihar government, says party spokesperson: Manoj Jha said the governor’s decision to invite Nitish Kumar to form the government with the BJP was a violation of a Supreme Court judgement.
- After a negative CAG report, Railways plans to introduce designer blankets in AC coaches: Currently, a trial run of these new washable blankets is being carried out in the Central Railway zone.
- Philippines mayor, accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of illegal drugs trade, shot dead: The police said they were attacked first by Reynaldo Parojinog’s security guards when they reached his residence to carry out raids.
- Union minister Maneka Gandhi suggests legalising marijuana for medical purposes: The minister for women and child development said the psychoactive drug was useful in treating cancer.
- Around 29 Indian cities, towns highly vulnerable to earthquakes, says National Centre for Seismology: The regions have been put under category IV and V that are considered to be severe and very severe seismic zones.