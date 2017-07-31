At least 11 people were killed in lightning strikes in several parts of Odisha on Sunday, as heavy rain continued to cause flooding and other damage in the state. Another eight people were injured after lightning struck the Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara districts.

Several victims were working in the fields or standing under trees when they were hit. Others sustained severe burns and were hospitalised, PTI reported.

Odisha’s floods have already killed seven people and left lakhs of people stranded. Union Petroleum and Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the flood-hit Jajpur district on Sunday, saying food was being provided to those stranded and rescue operations are under way.

On Saturday, the government had to evacuate 6,000 people after the Brahmani river in Jajpur district broke past an embankment and flooded the area. By Sunday, however, water levels in several major rivers, including the Brahmani, Kharasrota, Ib and Koel, were receding.

Toll from Bengal floods rises to 34

Though the water levels have improved, the toll from floods in West Bengal has risen to 34, PTI reported on Sunday. Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore districts were the worst affected by floods caused by heavy rains last week. Around 25 lakh people were affected in 11 districts. More than 2.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land were also flooded.