A look at the headlines right now:

BJP offered Rs 15 crore to our MLAs, says Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil: The party had flown its 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru on Friday. Russia orders 755 US diplomats to leave the country: Moscow will also seize two American properties in its country, stepping up the confrontation after sanctions were placed against it. Kerala governor summons Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in an unprecedented move: The BJP has accused CPI(M) cadres of targeting Sangh Parivar and party workers. Lightning strikes kill 11 as Odisha continues to battle floods: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Jajpur district, which was inundated after the nearby Brahmani river rose past an embankment. RJD to move court within a week against new Bihar government, says party spokesperson: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav criticised new ally BJP soon after Nitish Kumar took charge as chief minister. Darjeeling protests move to Jaigaon town near the India-Bhutan border: The GJM is believed to have given the Centre 10 days to respond to their demand for a separate state. Coast Guard seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kg heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off Gujarat coast: It is believed to be the single largest haul of narcotics till date. NIA questions businessman who is believed to be close to separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani: Devinder Singh Behl is suspected to be involved in channelising funds from Pakistan. US flies two bombers over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang’s ballistic missile test: The 10-hour mission saw the fighter jets conducting formation and intercept drills. Refusing to sing Vande Mataram does not make you anti-national, says Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi: Maharashtra BJP MLA Raj Purohit sparked a debate with his proposal that state schools follow Tamil Nadu’s example by singing the song at least once a week.