The big news: Congress accuses BJP of trying to buy its Gujarat MLAs, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Russia asked the US to cut its diplomatic staff strength, and the Kerala governor summoned the chief minister after an RSS man was murdered.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP offered Rs 15 crore to our MLAs, says Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil: The party had flown its 44 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru on Friday.
- Russia orders 755 US diplomats to leave the country: Moscow will also seize two American properties in its country, stepping up the confrontation after sanctions were placed against it.
- Kerala governor summons Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in an unprecedented move: The BJP has accused CPI(M) cadres of targeting Sangh Parivar and party workers.
- Lightning strikes kill 11 as Odisha continues to battle floods: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Jajpur district, which was inundated after the nearby Brahmani river rose past an embankment.
- RJD to move court within a week against new Bihar government, says party spokesperson: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav criticised new ally BJP soon after Nitish Kumar took charge as chief minister.
- Darjeeling protests move to Jaigaon town near the India-Bhutan border: The GJM is believed to have given the Centre 10 days to respond to their demand for a separate state.
- Coast Guard seizes vessel carrying 1,500 kg heroin worth Rs 3,500 crore off Gujarat coast: It is believed to be the single largest haul of narcotics till date.
- NIA questions businessman who is believed to be close to separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani: Devinder Singh Behl is suspected to be involved in channelising funds from Pakistan.
- US flies two bombers over Korean Peninsula after Pyongyang’s ballistic missile test: The 10-hour mission saw the fighter jets conducting formation and intercept drills.
- Refusing to sing Vande Mataram does not make you anti-national, says Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi: Maharashtra BJP MLA Raj Purohit sparked a debate with his proposal that state schools follow Tamil Nadu’s example by singing the song at least once a week.