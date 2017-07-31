Maharashtra has the highest number of non-registered clinics in India that carry out pre-natal sex determination tests illegally, followed by Delhi, the Centre told Parliament on Friday. Of the 294 cases filed against diagnostic clinics till March 2017 for not being registered, 74 were against medical centres in Maharashtra, 54 in Delhi, 41 in Haryana and 31 in Bihar.

Minister of Health JP Nadda submitted the figures in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Quoting quarterly reports submitted by states and Union Territories, Nadda told Parliament that 2,371 cases registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994, were pending before criminal courts, as of March 2017. Of the 1,132 cases decided under the law, there were convictions in 416 of them, and the medical licences of 114 convicted doctors were suspended or cancelled.