Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Monday said the party will support the Opposition’s vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the August 5 elections despite forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported. Tyagi said the decision to support Gandhi was made by party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before he formed an alliance with the BJP.

“Nitish Kumar ji had made the commitment to support Gopalkrishna Gandhi prior to joining hands with the BJP and will fulfil it,” said Tyagi. “There is no going back on it and we have not changed our stand.”

M Venkaiah Naidu, the National Democratic Alliance’s nominee for the vice-presidential poll, is expected to win the election easily.