The benchmark indices traded higher on Monday on the back of buying in capital goods, gas, oil, banking stocks and consumer durables among other factors. The surge comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s two-day policy review that will begin on Tuesday.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty touched a high of 10,048.90 points on Monday morning after closing six points lower on Friday at 10,014.50. Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange touched a high of 32,452.42 points, after ending 73 points down on Friday ta 32,309.88.

At 11.20 am, the Sensex, which opened at 32,412.20, was trading 140 points higher at 32,450.83 and the NSE was 33 points higher at 10,047.60, after opening at 10,034.70.

Among the sectoral indices, capital goods and metal performed the best, gaining more than 1.7%. The stocks of ONGC, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank also performed well on the Sensex.

Meanwhile, engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd rose almost 3.97% after the company posted its first quarter earnings on Friday. The company reported a 46% increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.