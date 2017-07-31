The toll in the floods ravaging Gujarat has risen to 213, officials said on Sunday. Rescuers found more bodies as receding waters let them reach low-lying areas, AFP reported. The toll is expected to rise further.

Authorities said the figure jumped from 123 on Wednesday to 213 on Sunday as it took time to conduct autopsies. “Only after a postmortem examination is conducted, we can officially confirm the death of a person,” an official told AFP.

So far, more than 1.30 lakh people have been evacuated during rescue and relief operations.

On July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an interim aid of Rs 500 crore for Gujarat after conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas. He had also said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the families of those killed in the deluge and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured.