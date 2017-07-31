The big news: JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav opposes alliance with the BJP in Bihar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SBI has slashed interest rates on savings account deposits, and the chief minister of Kerala condemned the attack on a state RSS worker.
A look at the headlines right now:
- An alliance with the BJP in Bihar was not the people’s mandate, says JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav: The senior politician said he did not approve of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to join hands with the saffron party in the state.
- SBI cuts interest rates by 0.5% on savings account deposits: Accounts with balance of less than Rs 1 crore will now earn 3.5%.
- Political parties should ask workers to refrain from violence, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: He held a meeting with BJP and RSS leaders after a member of the Sangh died following an assault in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
- Seven, including candidate, shot dead during violent Venezuela Assembly vote: The Opposition and many sections of the public boycotted the vote, which they said was a way of consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s power.
- Four Arab countries say they are ready for talks with Qatar, but with conditions: The foreign ministers of the states said Doha must stop funding terrorism and not interfere with the external affairs of other nations.
- JD(U) will support Opposition’s VP candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi, says leader KC Tyagi: Tyagi said the decision to support Gandhi was made by Nitish Kumar before he formed an alliance with the BJP.
- Bring electricity losses below 10% within six months, Centre tells states: Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, which lose up to 90% of power, are resisting the move as theft and technical problems are a huge challenge for them.
- Tamil parties oppose Bhagavad Gita sculpture at Abdul Kalam’s memorial: Some groups said the Thirukkural should have been placed beside the former president’s statute.
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says people from outside the state should adapt to Kannada culture: The Congress leader said the people of the state ‘will not tolerate any attack on our language, land and water’.
- Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg calls for stronger corporate policies to ensure equal pay for women: She made the statement on a radio programme by the BBC, which had revealed wide wage gaps between its female and male presenters earlier in July.