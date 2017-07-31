Terrorist organisation Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack near the Iraqi embassy and a police headquarters in Kabul on Monday.

Explosions and gunfire were heard near the compound after a suicide bombing. Many civilians were evacuated from the area as Afghan security forces battled at least five gunmen, Reuters reported. There was, however, no information on the number of casualties.

Officials said other attackers seem to have taken cover in the embassy building.

More details are awaited.