Electoral officials in Venezuela have claimed a huge 41% turnout in the controversial election for a new constituent assembly, BBC reported on Monday. The Opposition, however, said 88% of the people did not vote and refused to recognise the elections. They also planned to hold protests against the election on Monday.

On Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro (pictured above) had hailed the election. The result will allow Maduro to replace Venezuela’s current legislative body - the National Assembly - with the new assembly.

Violence had disrupted the election for the country’s new Assembly, with at least seven people reported dead during widespread protests. One of those killed was a pro-government candidate, BBC reported.

The Opposition boycotted Sunday’s polls, calling it a way of consolidating leftist Maduro’s power. Maduro, who was elected in 2013, has faced massive criticism for the country’s spiralling economic crisis. The vote he had pressed for, which was held on Sunday, was meant to create a constituent assembly or short-term parliament, which will have the power to “rewrite the Constitution and override congress”, BBC reported.