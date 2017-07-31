Idea Cellular Limited has said it will launch phones after Reliance Jio announced the entry of its 4G handsets for a security deposit of Rs 1,500, PTI reported. The Aditya Birla company said it will price the handsets at Rs 2,500 a piece.

Idea raised net neutrality concerns with the handsets offered by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. “It will not allow most of the apps which a customer prefers and the choice of apps may not work because it is forcing consumers to use an individual operator’s apps,” Idea Cellular’s Managing Director Himanshu Kapania said during a conference call with mediapersons.

While Idea Cellular’s phones will be priced higher than Jio phones, they will allow the customer to opt for an operator of their own choice, Kapania said.

It is not yet established if customers who have an internet requirement will go for the Jio Phone as it did not have features like smartphones, Kapania said. The company is considering ways to reduce the price of its handsets.

Reliance unveiled the Jio Phone on July 21 for Rs 1,500 as a security deposit. The amount will be refunded after three years of usage of the handset. Along with the phone, the company offered unlimited voice and data to its customers with a tariff plan at Rs 153 per month. The phone will hit the market from September.