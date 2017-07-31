The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline to file I-T Returns from July 31 to August 5 after complaints that the online system was overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday.

Taxpayers had to file their I-T Returns for the 2016-17 financial year by July 31.

In view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers, date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2016-17 has been extended to 5th August, 2017. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2017

On July 29, the Central Board of Direct Taxes denied pushing the deadline and said that there was no proposal for such a move. However, a government official is believed to have said that prima facie, there was a genuine case to extend the deadline as taxpayers had been facing “many new difficulties” this year.