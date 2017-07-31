Income Tax Returns can now be filed till August 5 as Centre extends deadline
The I-T Department said its systems were overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday, which was the earlier deadline.
The Income Tax Department on Monday extended the deadline to file I-T Returns from July 31 to August 5 after complaints that the online system was overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday.
Taxpayers had to file their I-T Returns for the 2016-17 financial year by July 31.
On July 29, the Central Board of Direct Taxes denied pushing the deadline and said that there was no proposal for such a move. However, a government official is believed to have said that prima facie, there was a genuine case to extend the deadline as taxpayers had been facing “many new difficulties” this year.