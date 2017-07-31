French acting legend Jeanne Moreau died on Monday at the age of 89. Moreau was found dead at her home in Paris, AFPquoted her unidentified agent as saying.

She was best known for her roles in the films – Jules et Jim, Elevators to the Gallows, Les Amants and Diary of a Chambermaid. Besides acting, Moreau had also been a director, singer and screenwriter. She won several awards including the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Seven Days…Seven Nights in 1960.

Moreau had also won the British Academy Film And Television Arts Award for Best Foreign Actress for Viva Maria! in 1965. A year later, she was awarded a Bafta fellowship.

