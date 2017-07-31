Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Goods and Services Tax was not easy to implement and thanked the public for supporting the government, PTI reported. Jaitley was addressing a GST conclave organised by Confederation of Indian Industry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

“I can say with a reasonable expectation for the future that it [GST] was not a very easy reform to implement,” said Jaitley. “Occasionally, there are people who try and prevent any reform from happening,” he said.

Jaitley said there was “great amount of public support” for the GST as people had become “restless”.

“We have reached a stage of history where there is a great amount of popular support behind reforms because people have become restless,” said Jaitley. “They are not willing to be satisfied with a situation where India cannot reach up to its potential.”