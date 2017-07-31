Facebook had to shut down one of its Artificial Intelligence systems after it started communicating in a language that the company’s researchers could not understand, reported TechTimes on Monday. Two artificial intelligence agents stopped communicating in English and started using a language it had created.

Facebook pulled the plug on the artificial systems as things ‘got out of hand’. Below is the conversation between the two artificial intelligence agents developed by Facebook:

Bob: “I can can I I everything else.”

Alice: “Balls have zero to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to me to.”

The incident comes just days after Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk warned that artificial intelligence was the biggest risk facing humans. Later, the Facebook researchers forced the two agents to speak to each other only in English.