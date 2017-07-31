The Supreme Court on Monday said the old stock of alcohol in Bihar will have to be destroyed after July 31, reported PTI. The court refused to extend the deadline for liquor manufacturers to shift their remaining stock outside the state. Bihar was declared a dry state in April 2016.

The court was hearing petitions from a number of liquor manufacturers who had cited huge financial losses. In May, the court had agreed to extend the deadline from May 31 to July 31 after the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies said the liquor stock was worth more than Rs 200 crore. “Time to destroy /drain the stocks is extended up to July 31, 2017,” the top court had said on May 29. “It is made clear that no further extension will be granted in future.”

Initially, the state government had asked the manufacturers to get rid of their stock by April 30. Later, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline to May 31.