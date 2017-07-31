Three masked gunmen, believed to be Hizbul Mujahideen militants, looted Rs 5.2 lakh from a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Arwani village of Anantnag district on Monday, the police said. The assailants were wearing a burqa, reported India Today.

Eyewitness said the three men brandished their weapons and ran away after stealing the cash, the publication reported.

Police said they used CCTV footage to establish the link between the accused and the Hizbul Mujahideen.

In May, the state police had alleged that Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were responsible for sebank robberies in south Kashmir. The J&K Bank had stopped cash transactions in 40 branches in May after repeated attacks by suspected militants.