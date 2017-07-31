Bharatiya Janata Party tribal leader Sampatiya Uikey was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported on Monday. The seat became vacant when Union Minister Anil Madhav Dave died on May 18, 2017.

Uikey is currently the district panchayat president in Mandla. She had contested the 2013 Assembly Elections and lost. Of Madhya Pradesh’s 11 Rajya Sabha seats, eight are with the BJP and three with the Congress.