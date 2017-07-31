The flood in Assam has led to the deaths of at least 91 animals in Kaziranga National Park, the Centre told the Parliament on Monday, reported PTI. Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the dead animals include seven rhinoceros, 82 hog deer, and two sambar deer.

The government provides funds to tiger reserves in India under the centrally-sponsored scheme “Project Tiger” through the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Vardhan said. The funds are allocated based on an Annual Plan of Operations submitted by the reserves.

The funds are used to create higher grounds for animals, construct preventive structures against erosion, build boats, rescue animals, desilt rivers and create a road network.

At least 79 people have died in the floods in Assam so far. The Assam government on July 25 had asked the Centre for Rs 2,393 crore in funds to carry out repairs in the aftermath of the floods. The Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has submitted a list of repairs needed to a seven-member inter-ministerial team that visited the state to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods. These include damaged roads, bridges and embankments.