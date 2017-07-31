The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, accused the Centre on Monday of being insensitive towards people affected by the floods. Azad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers have not provided any relief to people, and have instead been indulging in petty politics, PTI reported.

“When it comes to breaking governments the ministers rush to states to engineer defections,” Azad said while referring to allegations made by the Congress against the saffron party in Bihar. “But when it comes to helping people affected due to floods then none visit the affected states, especially in the Northeast,” he said.

The leader added, “An insipid BJP government sleeps over a human tragedy of gigantic proportions from east to west India.” Azad said that 128 deaths have occurred in Gujarat due to the floods – 82 in Assam, 34 in West Bengal, 18 in Odisha, 16 in Rajasthan, eight in Jharkhand, six in Jammu and Kashmir and four in Himachal Pradesh.

Flood relief

Meanwhile, Modi announced relief funds for those affected by the floods in Assam and Rajasthan. The kin of those killed in the floods will get Rs 2 lakh, while those who were injured will get Rs 50,000. On July 25, the Assam government had asked the Centre for Rs 2,393 crore to carry out repairs.

On July 28, the Centre told the Parliament that around 600 people have died in floods and landslides across the country this year.

Allegations of favouritism

On July 26, Modi had announced an interim relief package of Rs 500 crore for his home state of Gujarat. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had accused Modi of ignoring other states that also have been affected by the floods. “He is not the chief minister of Gujarat, but the prime minister of India,” Mayawati had said. “Several states are flood affected today. He should help all states equally.”