Malayalam actor Dileep’s (pictured above) manager AS Sunilra alias ‘Appunni’ on Monday surrendered before the Kerala Police in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of an actress. Some reports identified Appunni as Dileep’s driver.

Appunni surrendered after the Kerala High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea on July 28, and asked him to appear before the investigating team. Appunni had told the court that the police were trying to fabricate evidence by making him and film director Nadirshah, who is also a close friend of Dileep, approvers in the case.

Appunni, who was absconding for more than two weeks, is not an accused in the case yet. In the remand report, the police had said that Appunni knew the prime accused Pulsar Suni, reported The News Minute.

Actor Dileep was arrested on July 10 after the police had found a photograph of the key suspect at one of his shooting locations. The incident took place on February 17. A group of men had allegedly waylaid the woman’s vehicle in Athani, Angamaly, in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. They then took photos of her as they harassed her and fled with the car when they reached Palarivattom.