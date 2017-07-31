Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday said that he would not quit as party chief even if he won the Rajya Sabha election, PTI reported. He also denied allegations about the BJP’s role in breaking the Janata Dal (United) – Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in Bihar.

“There is no question of doing so [quitting the BJP presidency],” he said. “I have the responsibility of being the party president. I am happy, and I am working wholeheartedly.”

The BJP president said it was Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who resigned from his post. “He did not want to continue with the corrupt. Are we supposed to force him to continue?”

Shah also claimed that the BJP would win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a bigger mandate that it did in 2014. He said the good governance and development schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi government will help the party win the elections.

Modi is the “undisputed most popular Prime Minister” in Indian history, Shah said.