A look at the headlines right now:

ITBP officials confirm Chinese incursions but say they are not alarming: There were incursions on July 22, July 24, and most recently on July 30. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says he tolerated a lot during JD(U)-RJD alliance: The JD(U) chief said had Tejashwi Yadav explained the corruption allegations against him, things would have been different. Income Tax returns can now be filed till August 5 as Centre extends deadline: The I-T Department said its systems were overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday, which was the earlier deadline. Imran Khan says he is interested in running for the prime minister’s post: Khan had spearheaded the demands for an investigation into the scandal linked with the disqualification of Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Centre says it has asked state-run oil companies to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder: The government had previously asked Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL to raise the rates of subsidised LPG by Rs 2 per cylinder. French acting legend Jeanne Moreau dies at 89: She had won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for ‘Seven Days…Seven Nights’ in 1960. Congress accuses Modi government of ‘sleeping over human tragedy’ with so many states flooded: Assam floods have killed 91 animals at Kaziranga National Park so far, the Centre told Parliament. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stops funding to 28 DU colleges: The Aam Aadmi Party leader said despite repeated notifications, the university had not formed governing bodies for these colleges. Suspected militants loot more than Rs 5 lakh from a bank in Anantnag: The police said they used CCTV footage to establish the link between the accused and the extremist group. Artists bring images of Tamil actor MG Ramachandran to life with fruits and vegetables: They etched images from his popular films as well as his political career on over 100 watermelons.