The big news: ITBP says Chinese incursions in Uttarakhand not alarming, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nitish Kumar said nobody can compete with Modi in 2019 election, and the I-T department extended the deadline to file returns till August 5.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ITBP officials confirm Chinese incursions but say they are not alarming: There were incursions on July 22, July 24, and most recently on July 30.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says he tolerated a lot during JD(U)-RJD alliance: The JD(U) chief said had Tejashwi Yadav explained the corruption allegations against him, things would have been different.
- Income Tax returns can now be filed till August 5 as Centre extends deadline: The I-T Department said its systems were overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday, which was the earlier deadline.
- Imran Khan says he is interested in running for the prime minister’s post: Khan had spearheaded the demands for an investigation into the scandal linked with the disqualification of Former PM Nawaz Sharif.
- Centre says it has asked state-run oil companies to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 per cylinder: The government had previously asked Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL to raise the rates of subsidised LPG by Rs 2 per cylinder.
- French acting legend Jeanne Moreau dies at 89: She had won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for ‘Seven Days…Seven Nights’ in 1960.
- Congress accuses Modi government of ‘sleeping over human tragedy’ with so many states flooded: Assam floods have killed 91 animals at Kaziranga National Park so far, the Centre told Parliament.
- Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stops funding to 28 DU colleges: The Aam Aadmi Party leader said despite repeated notifications, the university had not formed governing bodies for these colleges.
- Suspected militants loot more than Rs 5 lakh from a bank in Anantnag: The police said they used CCTV footage to establish the link between the accused and the extremist group.
- Artists bring images of Tamil actor MG Ramachandran to life with fruits and vegetables: They etched images from his popular films as well as his political career on over 100 watermelons.