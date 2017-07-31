The Congress on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that India should not be allowed to become lynchistan, referring to the incidents of cow vigilantism across the country, reported PTI. Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government was against minorities, Dalits and women.

Questioning what action had been taken to stop lynching in the name of cow protection, Kharge said, “He [Modi] says something and does something else.” Kharge asked the government to give details of the action taken against the accused in these cases. He claimed that vigilante mobs had become emboldened because of government inaction.

The Congress leader further added that most of the incidents of cow vigilantism had occurred in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He claimed that there was an atmosphere of fear and terror across the country.

In his reply, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Opposition, “You have to stop vitiating the atmosphere of the country.” He said the prime minister has earned praise from everyone, be it in India or outside. “If the prime minister has appealed, that should be respected... You get unmasked when you raise these issues. I am warning you. The more you malign us, we become stronger.”

Kharge accused the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal of being involved in such violence. “It is also being done so that your ideology and philosophy could be established in the country,” he added.

Rijiju countered by saying that the Opposition parties were trying “to find a political link” in lynching incidents. “They [the Opposition] have made a joke in the name of secularism and are doing a drama.” said Rijiju. He also accused the Opposition of “selective amnesia” and claimed that the figures relating to communal violence will tell a different story. Rijiju said it was the responsibility of the state governments to deal with such crimes, and the Centre had issued an advisory in this regard.