Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, a brash Wall Street financier United States President Donald Trump had hired as White House communications director, was removed from his post on Monday after spending just 10 days in the role. Scaramucci’s colourful stint at the White House was capped by a foul-mouthed interview to a New Yorker reporter about his colleagues in Washington.

In the interview, Scaramucci had a number of perverse things to say about White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, who was sacked from his job a day later, as well as Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. With little prior experience relevant to his role, Scaramucci had faced opposition even before he entered the White House, with the then Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigning in protest at the appointment.

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is believed to have requested his dismissal, The New York Times reported. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team,” a statement by the White House said.

Scaramucci’s firing comes amidst continuing chaos in the US administration, even as Trump and the Republicans struggle to record any significant legislative victories.