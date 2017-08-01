The big news: India downplays reports of Chinese incursion in Chamoli, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Opposition in the RS forced an amendment in the Backward Classes Commission Bill, and the White House fired its communications director.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ITBP officials confirm Chinese incursions but say they are not alarming: There were incursions on July 22, July 24, and most recently on July 30.
- Government embarrassed in Rajya Sabha after Opposition forces major amendment in Bill: The Bill on the Backward Classes Commission will have to go back to the Lok Sabha now.
- Anthony Scaramucci removed as White House communications director after 10 foul-mouthed days: New Chief of Staff John Kelly is believed to have requested his dismissal.
- ‘Don’t allow India to become lynchistan’, says Congress in Lok Sabha protest against cow vigilantism: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal of being involved in such violence.
- HC agrees to hear plea challenging UP government’s refusal to prosecute Adityanath for Gorakhpur riots: The court asked the state to file a counter affidavit in the case and fixed the next date of hearing on August 9.
- Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard dies at 73: The playwright received the award for his play ‘Buried Child’ in 1979.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says he tolerated a lot during JD(U)-RJD alliance: The JD(U) chief said had Tejashwi Yadav explained the corruption allegations against him, things would have been different.
- US imposes sanctions on Venezuela after election, calls President Nicolas Maduro a dictator: America froze any assets the Venezuelan president may have in the country, and banned US citizens from doing business with him.
- Imran Khan says he is interested in running for Pakistan prime minister: Khan had spearheaded the demands for an investigation into the scandal linked with the disqualification of Former PM Nawaz Sharif.
- Income Tax returns can now be filed till August 5 as Centre extends deadline: The I-T Department said its systems were overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday, which was the earlier deadline.