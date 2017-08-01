A look at the headlines right now:

ITBP officials confirm Chinese incursions but say they are not alarming: There were incursions on July 22, July 24, and most recently on July 30. Government embarrassed in Rajya Sabha after Opposition forces major amendment in Bill: The Bill on the Backward Classes Commission will have to go back to the Lok Sabha now. Anthony Scaramucci removed as White House communications director after 10 foul-mouthed days: New Chief of Staff John Kelly is believed to have requested his dismissal. ‘Don’t allow India to become lynchistan’, says Congress in Lok Sabha protest against cow vigilantism: Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal of being involved in such violence. HC agrees to hear plea challenging UP government’s refusal to prosecute Adityanath for Gorakhpur riots: The court asked the state to file a counter affidavit in the case and fixed the next date of hearing on August 9. Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard dies at 73: The playwright received the award for his play ‘Buried Child’ in 1979. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says he tolerated a lot during JD(U)-RJD alliance: The JD(U) chief said had Tejashwi Yadav explained the corruption allegations against him, things would have been different. US imposes sanctions on Venezuela after election, calls President Nicolas Maduro a dictator: America froze any assets the Venezuelan president may have in the country, and banned US citizens from doing business with him. Imran Khan says he is interested in running for Pakistan prime minister: Khan had spearheaded the demands for an investigation into the scandal linked with the disqualification of Former PM Nawaz Sharif. Income Tax returns can now be filed till August 5 as Centre extends deadline: The I-T Department said its systems were overloaded and many taxpayers could not access the website on Monday, which was the earlier deadline.