The chief of the Laskhar-e-Taiba’s unit in Jammu and Kashmir, Abu Dujana, is believed to have been killed in an encounter in Hakripora village in the state’s Pulwama district on Tuesday. Another LeT militant Arif Lilhaari was killed and two others trapped, according to The Times of India.

The gunfire began early morning as security forces began search operations in the village after receiving intelligence that there were militants hiding in the area, officials told PTI. Security forces retaliated after the militants opened fire on them.

While the encounter has stopped, there are reports of stone pelting by residents of the area.

J&K: Encounter between Security forces and terrorists begins in Pulwama. 2-3 terrorists trapped ( Visuals deferred by unspecified time ) pic.twitter.com/ILZIMOMbhH — ANI (@ANI_news) August 1, 2017

#BreakingNOW | LeT terrorist, Abu Dujana, killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama pic.twitter.com/8lafTvasB0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 1, 2017

Security forces had announced a Rs 10 lakh award for information on Dujana, according to CNN-News18. The LeT’s so-called divisional commander is believed to have been part of a “hit list” prepared by security forces, which had also included the names of militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen.