The benchmark indices opened at an all-time high on Tuesday on the back of strong corporate earnings. However, as of 11.30 am, the BSE had dropped more than 21 points and was trading at 32,493.00, while NSE was at 10,075.30.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty opened at a high of 10,101.05. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, which opened at 32,579.80, touched a high of 32,615.45.

The shares were led by Tech Mahindra which rose to almost 4.61%, both on Sensex as well as Nifty, a day after it reported a 6.57% rise in net profit in the June quarter.

Wipro was up 1.5% and Tata Consultancy Services rose 0.62% on the Sensex, while the stocks of Hindalco (+2.53%) and Eicher Motors (+1.66%) were also up. Besides Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy Labs (+2.87%), Aurobindo Pharma (+2.64%) were the top gainers on the NSE in intraday trade. However, HDFC (1.65%), HCL Tech (-1.51%) and Asian Paints (-1.51%) were trading lower on the NSE.