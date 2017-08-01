Jamaat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed will be on house arrest for another two months after Pakistani authorities in the Punjab province on Monday night extended his detention, Dawn reported. His house arrest had expired on July 27.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department, JuD activists had “planned to spread chaos in the country” as they knew Saeed and other members would be released soon, the Punjab Government said in a notification. “…on release, he [Saeed] is likely to glorify his activities for the said organisation, and continuation of his activities are likely to create unrest in public,” the notice read.

On January 31, the JuD chief was placed under house arrest for 90 days, after which his detention was extended for another three months. Investigative agencies had said Saeed was the mastermind behind the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, in which over 160 people had died.