Sunanda Pushkar’s son Shiv Menon on Tuesday moved an application in the Delhi High Court, seeking to conclude the investigation into her death in a time-bound manner, ANI reported. Menon is Pushkar’s son from her first marriage, before she married Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During the hearing, Menon’s counsel questioned Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy’s interest in filing a plea in Pushkar’s case. “It is not a Public Interest Litigation, but a ‘Publicity Interest Litigation,’” he said.

Responding to this argument, Swamy said he did not need any publicity as he was an MP. “The Delhi Police was asked searching questions by the Delhi High Court today,” Swamy told reporters after the hearing, adding that the officers did not have convincing answers.

On Monday, the BJP leader had moved a fresh application in the case and sought a copy of the chargesheet within 45 days from the police. He filed this plea adding to his pending PIL from July 6 in the High Court, seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the case.

On July 22, Pushkar’s son had claimed that Swamy had no locus standi in the case. The High Court had questioned Menon about why he was against a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the case.

The case

Pushkar’s death has been shrouded in mystery since she was found dead inside her suite at the Leela Palace in New Delhi on January 17, 2014. A Special Investigation Team of the Delhi Police is looking into the case.

In January 2015, the Delhi Police had registered a murder case after a board at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences had concluded that she had died of poisoning. The panel had later found that Pushkar had overdosed on an anti-anxiety drug.

This report reaffirmed the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s conclusion that Pushkar had not died of poisoning from polonium or any other radioactive substance. A third medical panel has been unable to determine the substance that led to her death.

Shashi Tharoor has been questioned in the case a number of times, though he has maintained that he does not suspect foul play in his wife’s death. He believes that she had died after overdosing on medication.